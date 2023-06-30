Chiefs DT Chris Jones named NFL’s most disruptive pass-rusher from 3-technique

Kansas City Chiefs DT Chris Jones was recently recognized as the league’s most disruptive pass-rusher when aligning as a 3-technique.

On the latest episode of “Xs and Os with Greg Cosell and Doug Farrar,” the two veteran film junkies sought to identify the NFL’s most disruptive pass-rushers from every gap. They spent some time identifying the various traits that make for good edge rushers and interior rushers before delving into the players who were the best during the 2022 NFL season.

If you’re not familiar with the term, the 3-technique refers to when a defensive lineman aligns in the B-gap. They’ll align to the outside shoulder of an offensive guard, between that offensive guard and the offensive tackle.

While Aaron Donald remains in a league of his own, Jones was the better player at 3-tech last season in the eyes of Farrar.

“I’d say the guy who played the best three (technique) last year, to me, was Chris Jones with the Chiefs,” Farrar said. “He has great techniques, ways of just pulling you in and then slipping around.”

Cosell found himself impressed with Jones’ size and quickness, but there was something that he couldn’t seem to put his finger on about his playstyle.

“Yeah, he’s very big,” Cosell said. “He’s not as explosive of an athlete as (Aaron) Donald. So, he has a little bit more control in his playstyle, I mean, his game. Although, for his size, he’s quick. But he’s not quick in the way you think of like a true 3-technique.”

Farrar emphasized Jones’ finesse and hand-fighting as one of the things that set him apart.

“No, he’s a jiu-jitsu man,” Farrar said.

Be sure to check out the full episode at the top of the page or over on Touchdown Wire for more on the top D-Linemen in the NFL during the 2022 NFL season

