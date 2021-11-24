Chiefs DT Chris Jones named Week 11 AFC Defensive Player of the Week

The Kansas City Chiefs have players who have won the AFC Offensive Player of the Week award and AFC Special Teams Player of the Week award this season, but now they have their first AFC Defensive Player of the Week win of the year.

Chiefs DT Chris Jones has earned his second career AFC Defensive Player of the Week award, and his first since Week 2 of the 2017 NFL season. During that game, he had three sacks and an interception against the Philadelphia Eagles.

This time around, Jones took care of business against another NFC East team in the Dallas Cowboys. His performance was a huge reason why the Chiefs held the league’s No. 1 scoring offense to no touchdowns and just nine points on the day. Jones notched five tackles, 3.5 sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a pass defended during Kansas City’s 19-9 win over Dallas. Those 3.5 sacks from Jones are the second-most in a single game by an AFC player all season long.

Jones now joins a very exclusive club that includes Neil Smith (Week 16, 1994 and Week 5, 1993) and Art Still (Weeks 3 and 14, 1986) as the only Chiefs defensive linemen to earn weekly AFC Player of the Week honors multiple times in their career. If the defensive trend continues upward, perhaps Jones can earn another weekly award this season.

