Chiefs DT Chris Jones doesn't report for training camp, reportedly 'far apart' on extension talks

After a career year and a second Super Bowl ring, Chris Jones has escalated his pursuit of a new contract.

The Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro defensive tackle did not report for the start of his team's training camp on Saturday, according to ESPN, and the two sides reportedly remain "far apart" in talks for an extension. He is subject to a $50,000 fine each day he doesn't report.

Jones, who also also held out of the Chiefs' mandatory minicamp earlier this offseason, is entering the final season of a four-year, $80 million contract he signed in 2020, a deal that has certainly worked out for the Chiefs.

The 29-year-old Jones is coming off a 2022 campaign in which he tied a career high with 15.5 sacks, tied for the fourth-highest mark in the NFL and easily the most among interior linemen. He also had 44 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 29 QB hits, four passes defended and two forced fumbles, earning first-team All-Pro honors and a fourth-straight Pro Bowl nod.

He remained strong in the playoffs, leading the Chiefs defense as the team won Super Bowl LVII.

Chris Jones wants a new deal with the Chiefs. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File)

It has been a very good offseason for defensive tackles as far as contracts are concerned, which might be why Jones is looking for an early raise. Jones' $20 million average annual contract value, once one of the richest deals for a defender in the league, now ranks only ninth among interior defensive lineman, per OverTheCap.

Five of the position's six richest deal were signed this offseason: Quinnen Williams with the New York Jets (four years, $96 million), Jeffery Simmons with the Tennessee Titans (four years, $94 million), Daron Payne with the Washington Commanders (four years, $90 million), Dexter Lawrence with the New York Giants (four years, $90 million) and Javon Hargrave with the San Francisco 49ers (four years, $84 million).

Jones will likely be looking for something in that neighborhood.