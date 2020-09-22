Chiefs drop to No. 3 in Touchdown Wire’s power rankings

The Kansas City Chiefs had an impressive come-from-behind 23-20 win in Week 2 over the Los Angeles Chargers. Despite completing the comeback to win in overtime, there was still enough bad in the Chiefs’ performance that Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar opted to drop them from the top spot in the power rankings.

Here’s some of what Farrar had to say about Kansas City following Week 2:

“Last season, Patrick Mahomes was great against just about every defense… but there was something about the Chargers that gave him fits. In 2019, Gus Bradley’s defense was the only one in the NFL who picked Mahomes off more than once, and Mahomes completed just 61.4% of his passes in two games against his AFC West rival. Of course, since Mahomes is Mahomes, the Chiefs won both of those games.”

Mahomes admitted some fault in the Chiefs’ slow start against the Chargers, saying that he wasn’t playing well early on. He also should be commended, along with Harrison Butker, for notching yet another win against Gus Bradley and Los Angeles. It might have been ugly, but those are the types of wins that make you a better team for the next 17 games. It’s when you’re challenged and overcome adversity that you grow as a team, not when you simply steamroll your opponents. We saw that all last year in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl-winning season.

If there’s anything to take away from this game in terms of negative, it’s that the tackling didn’t improve much from Week 1 for Kansas City. That’s an area that the team is really going to need to work to improve heading into Week 3 against a Baltimore Ravens team that thrives in the ground game and now holds the top spot in Touchdown Wire’s power rankings.