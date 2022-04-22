Chiefs draft picks 2022: Full list of Kansas City’s draft picks, order for every round

The Kansas City Chiefs have advanced to the playoffs the past seven seasons in a row and have appeared in two of the last three Super Bowls. Last season, the Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills, 42-36, in overtime in the Divisional Round of the playoffs in one of the most exciting NFL games ever played. But a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Conference Championship left the Chiefs wanting more heading into the offseason.

In one of the biggest moves of free agency, the Chiefs traded six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for five draft selections: a 2022 first-rounder, second-round pick, and fourth-round pick in addition to fourth- and sixth-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Dolphins reportedly gave Hill a four-year, $120 million extension, including $72.2 million guaranteed. The deal made Hill the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history, but it also left the Chiefs with a major hole to fill.

Kansas City began to fill that need by signing Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to a one-year deal. He joins Pro Bowler Travis Kelce on the Chiefs offense but, particularly after the loss of Hill to the Dolphins and Byron Pringle to the Chicago Bears, the Chiefs are still looking to add receiving talent before next season begins.

Heading into the 2022 NFL Draft, the Chiefs now have two first-round picks and 12 overall. Expect Kansas City to fill needs at the cornerback position, which is very thin, and edge rusher using their plethora of picks. In the 2021 NFL Draft, the Chiefs had just six draft picks and zero first-rounders. This year, they have the chance to add significant depth across the roster.

Kansas City Chiefs 2022 NFL Draft Picks:

Round 1: No. 29 (from SF via MIA)

Round 1: No. 30

Round 2: No. 50 (from MIA)

Round 2: No. 62

Round 3: No. 94

Round 3: No. 103

Round 4: No. 121 (from MIA)

Round 4: No. 135

Round 7: No. 233 (from MIN)

Round 7: No. 243 (from LV via NE)

Round 7: No. 251

Round 7: No. 259

