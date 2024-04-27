Chiefs’ draft pick Suamataia shares tie with Andy Reid: ‘I’m trying to get you here’

Kansas City Chiefs’ second-round draft pick Kingsley Suamataia said he built a natural bond with coach Andy Reid during a visit to KC last month.

There was good reason: Both men attended BYU.

“Coach Andy Reid, he loves his BYU guys,” Suamataia said with a smile after the Chiefs took him with the 63rd pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Friday.

“Just being able to talk with Coach Reid, it felt like home already. It felt like sitting at home and just chilling with one of my uncles. It was so chill; it was so fun.”

Reid also delivered a message that day to the 6-foot-5, 326-pound tackle.

“He said, ‘We’ve got a lot of ties to BYU. I’m trying to get you here,’” Suamataia said.

Reid kept with his promise — after some nervous moments late in the second round.

On Friday, video posted to the Chiefs’ social media account relayed a phone conversation between general manager Brett Veach and Suamataia after KC traded up one spot to select him.

“I wish you were in the draft room with us. Coach Reid was sweating for, like, 10 picks, because the two most important things to him are offensive linemen and BYU graduates,” Veach said. “So I was happy we were able to check both of those boxes.”

Coach Reid, this one's for you Welcome to the Kingdom, Kingsley! pic.twitter.com/BaxbmJPc3r — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 27, 2024

The entire trade with San Francisco was this: KC received the 63rd and 211st picks, while San Francisco received selections 64 and 173.

Suamataia fills a need for the Chiefs. Veach said before the draft that the team hoped to bring in competition for second-year player Wanya Morris at left tackle.

The 21-year-old Suamataia — he played at Oregon before transferring to BYU — is known for his athletic ability. He also rated in college as a better pass-blocker than run-blocker, which would seem to fit KC’s offensive profile.

Suamataia said he met Kansas City defensive lineman Chris Jones while on his visit with the Chiefs. From his trip, he also learned that KC is “good about their barbecue food. They don’t mess around down there.”

Joining the Chiefs, Suamataia said, was a “dream come true.”

“Blocking for Patty Mahomes himself? Oh my. It’s mind-blowing,” Suamataia said. “But I’m going to have to come in there and let him trust me, like, ‘I’ve got you. Nobody’s going to touch you. Even here in practice, nobody’s touching you.’”

The Kansas City Chiefs traded up one spot Friday night, from No. 64 to No. 63 in Round 2, to select BYU offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia on day two of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Chiefs assistant general manager Mike Borgonzi says Suamataia “was the guy that we targeted” toward the end of the second round. Borgonzi said KC made attempts to trade up in the early 50s before eventually moving up the one spot to get him.

Borgonzi described Suamataia as a “prototypical left tackle” because of his athleticism.

“He was one of our favorite guys we had in for a visit,” Borgonzi said. “He’s a good kid, very likable.”

Suamataia has plenty of family history in the NFL. That includes cousins Penei and Noah Sewell, who play for the Lions and Bears, and cousin Puka Nacua, a breakout receiver for the Los Angeles Rams last year.

In addition, Suamataia said he had two uncles and a grandfather who played professionally.

“It runs in the bloodline. It runs deep,” Suamataia said. “I’m just so grateful and blessed to be the next one up right now.”

Suamataia said he was prepared to play whatever position the Chiefs preferred, whether left or right tackle, or even inside.

“I can’t wait to be Patty Mahomes’ left-hand man or right-hand man — whatever he needs,” Suamataia said. “I’m just ready to go.”