Chiefs down both starting wideouts

The Chiefs have shown they can score points with a number of different players.

But now they’re down both starting wide receivers, and they had to settle for a field goal.

Chiefs wideout Sammy Watkins left the sidelines early in tonight’s game with a hamstring problem, and has been listed questionable to return.

They were already without Tyreek Hill, who has been out since the opener with a clavicle injury.

They’re throwing to Byron Pringle (and I could use a salty snack), as he had three catches on their opening drive. They had to settle for a field goal at the end of it, giving them a 3-0 lead on the Colts.

The Colts lost cornerback Kenny Moore to an unspecified injury on the first drive as well, leaving them even thinner in the secondary.

