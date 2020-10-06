The Chiefs have done a couple things no other NFL team has done

The Kansas City Chiefs played on Monday night against the Baltimore Ravens last week and defeated them, 34-20.

Because of a delay caused when Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19, KC had to play on Monday again.

Kansas City defeated New England, 26-10, and became the first team to do something in NFL history. What?

How about becoming the first team to win on a Monday in consecutive weeks?

The @Chiefs are the first team in NFL history to win on a Monday in consecutive weeks. — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) October 6, 2020





Is there anything Patrick Mahomes can’t do?

The Chiefs also became the first NFL team to go 4-0 in four consecutive seasons.

The @Chiefs have now started 4-0 for the fourth straight season. They are the first team to accomplish that feat in NFL history. — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) October 6, 2020





As Chiefswire.com notes, don’t give Mahomes all the credit. Alex Smith was the quarterback who led the team to a 4-0 start in 2017.