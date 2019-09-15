Chiefs dominating Raiders with 28 unanswered points for 18-point lead

The Raiders led 10-0 after the first quarter. They trail 28-10 at halftime.

As CBS analyst Tony Romo said, “The Chiefs are playing Madden, and the rest of us are watching the NFL.”

Mahomes had 278 passing yards and four touchdown passes in the second quarter after throwing for 35 yards in the first quarter. He has touchdown passes of 44, 42, 27 and 39 and set a team record for the most touchdown passes in a quarter.

Demarcus Robinson caught the first and fourth; rookie Mecole Hardman caught the second on a third-and-20 play; and tight end Travis Kelce had the other.

Robinson has five catches for 144 yards.

Derek Carr passed Ken Stabler as the team’s all-time leader in passing yards. Stabler had 19,078.

Carr is 15-for-24 for 139 yards and a touchdown, a 4-yard pass to Tyrell Williams.

The Chiefs have 326 yards, while holding the Raiders to 176.