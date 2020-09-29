Chiefs Dominate, Ravens Fall in MNF









This might have been the most eagerly awaited Monday Night Football matchup since Week 11 of 2018 when the Chiefs and Rams combined for 105 points in prime time. It wasn’t quite the shootout we were expecting between the back-to-back MVPs, however. Kansas City came out on top to finish the game 34-20, and somehow, considering a KC missed field goal and extra point, the score makes it sound like a closer game than it actually was.

Ravens Lose Time of Possession Battle

It’s the first time we’ve seen Lamar Jackson and company look human in quite some time. The offense looked out of sync, and the defense failed to generate enough pressure to throw Patrick “No Look Pass” Mahomes off kilter. The team finished the game with a time of possession of 26:04 - their lowest since Week 10 of 2019, and second-lowest time of possession with Jackson under center in his career.

The recipe has worked since Head Coach John Harbaugh unlocked the cheat code of their man under center. This week, however, the Chiefs were ready for it. They kept Jackson under duress all night, generating four sacks and two fumbles from the quarterback, one of which was recovered by Kansas City. In this outing, Jackson became the ninth quarterback since 2010 to throw for 28 or more pass attempts to finish a game with fewer than 100 passing yards. He struggled to get on the same page even with his favorite targets, as TE Mark Andrews caught just three of his eight targets for 22 yards with a dropped touchdown to boot.

Of course, Jackson still finished the game as the team's leading rusher for 83 yards, though the team didn't give any of their backs more than seven carries on the day.

Fantasy Slant: If this disappointing primetime outing provides you any opportunity to trade for Lamar Jackson, it needs to happen. Jackson struggled as a passer and somehow still managed 12 fantasy points in a performance that would have left most QBs in the single-digits. His legs continue to provide the safest floor one could imagine for fantasy football. As for the rest of the run game in Baltimore, this backfield looks as messy as ever. It will be impossible to start any of these backs in fantasy leagues, reliably, as long as they remain in a three-way committee.

Chiefs Start 3-0 … Again

The Chiefs are, once again, off to a blazing-hot 3-0 start, for the fourth-consecutive season. Patrick Mahomes shined in his second primetime game of 2020 and proved himself to be the only quarterback that might be able to keep up with Russell Wilson in the race for MVP in 2020. Mahomes generated 22 first downs on pass attempts to Jackson's five. He netted 9.2 yards per pass attempt to Jackson's 2.2. The Chiefs didn't once allow Baltimore the lead. It was a team win on all fronts.

Fantasy Slant: It's difficult to imagine any offense capable of producing this many fantasy-relevant assets on a weekly basis, but it doesn't look like this will change any time soon. Mahomes is a weekly QB1, and as long as he's under center, all of his receiving options (except for maybe Demarcus Robinson) should be considered flex plays. Rookie RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire has continued to be involved as a receiver and is an every-week must-start.

Daily Slants

Bears Head Coach Matt Nagy announced that QB Nick Foles will start Sunday at home against the Colts. After QB Mitchell Trubisky was benched in Week 3, Foles completed 55% of passes for three touchdowns and one interception. PFF has Foles with the lowest passer rating from a clean pocket among any quarterback with 10 or more pass attempts. … The bad news for the 49ers keeps coming. Kyle Shanahan reports that TE Jordan Reed will be out 6-8 weeks with a knee injury. In his 56 snaps prior to being injured, Reed accumulated 11 receptions for 85 yards and two touchdowns. Mum's the word on whether George Kittle (knee) will be available for Week 4, but if he should be out another week, backup Ross Dwelley makes an intriguing DFS play. … Raiders head coach Jon Gruden reports concern for the health of both of his rookie wide receivers, Henry Ruggs III and Bryan Edwards. Should they both miss Week 4, it’s the Hunter Renfrow, Nelson Agholor and Zay Jones show. … Chargers Head Coach Anthony Lynn declined to rule out QB Tyrod Taylor (chest) for Week 4 after the Chargers loss to the Panthers Sunday. The pressure was on for rookie QB Justin Herbert, who finished his second-career start with 49 pass attempts; it wasn't an ideal position for the team or the quarterback. The Chargers are now at 1-2. Lynn could be on the hotseat soon.