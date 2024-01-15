Chiefs-Dolphins wild-card game on Peacock sets U.S. record for most streamed live event ever

The Texans-Browns game had more viewers earlier in the day on NBC

NBC made streaming history Saturday night.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ 26-7 win over the Miami Dolphins in their wild-card matchup at Arrowhead Stadium was the most streamed live event in U.S. history.

NBC said the game, which was streamed exclusively on Peacock, drew an average of about 23 million viewers Saturday night. It reached about 27.6 million viewers in total and peaked at more than 24.6 million in the second quarter. Saturday was also Peacock’s largest day in the service’s history. It set a record with 16.3 million concurrent devices streaming.

NBC has started broadcasting select games only on Peacock this season, though Saturday’s game in Kansas City was the first playoff game that was exclusively on a streaming service — which is probably a big part of why the game set a record. Fans located in Kansas City and Miami also had the game broadcasted on their local NBC networks for free.

The Chiefs-Dolphins game was broadcast exclusively on Peacock on Saturday night. (AP/Reed Hoffmann)

The Houston Texans’ win over the Cleveland Browns actually had better numbers than the Chiefs-Dolphins game on NBC. The first wild-card game of the weekend averaged 29 million viewers on the network, which made it the most watched Saturday wild-card game on NBC since 2014.

The Chiefs pushed past the Dolphins to grab the 19-point win Saturday in what was the fourth-coldest game in NFL history. The temperature was -4 degrees at kickoff, but it felt like -27 degrees with the windchill. The Dolphins now haven’t won a playoff game since the 2000 season.