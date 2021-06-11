Chiefs’ new DL Jarran Reed impressed by Chris Jones’ work ethic

The talk of the Kansas City Chiefs offseason has centered primarily on the team’s additions to their troubled offensive line. The franchise didn’t stay on that side entirely during free agency, also adding to the vaunted defensive front with the signing of veteran tackle Jarran Reed.

Reed spent most first four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks is expected to be a solid contributor on the defensive line. He has spent time in camp getting acclimated with the new system led by defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. He also addressed the meeting and getting to know his new teammates on the line up close, like perennial Pro Bowler Chris Jones during Thursday’s press conference.

“Chris is a great guy. You can tell that this is his team and I’m just following suit,” said Reed. “He’s a great guy, great teammate, funny, he’s a real cool dude. His game is immaculate, it’s self-explanatory how he plays. One of the best there is in the league and of course we all watch each other and he’s everything he’s done, I see why. He puts in the work and he works hard every day.”

Reed has primarily played the defensive tackle role in his career was more than willing to adjust to any formations to accommodate Jones’ style. He commented that he’s appreciative of Jones’s approach and ability to flex out and play defensive end.

“I’m not surprised,” Reed said of Jones. “When you’re that caliber of a player, you should be able to move all along on the defensive line and I’m actually liking that side, stay at three technique and he stays a D-End.”

The Chiefs are continuing to strengthen their money positions, whether it’s via free agency or the draft. Reed seems like the perfect addition as he is focused on contributing anywhere he is needed along the defensive line.