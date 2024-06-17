Chiefs DL Isaiah Buggs was hit with another criminal charge over the weekend

The unfortunate news continues to pour in this offseason for the Kansas City Chiefs as off-the-field issues make headlines for another weekend. Defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs has yet to play in a game for the Chiefs, but he’s already been busy in the news.

According to reporter Ryan Phillips of the Tuscaloosa Patch, the 27-year-old was charged with burglary on Sunday.

“Tuscaloosa County Jail records show former Tide defensive lineman and Kansas City Chief Isaiah Buggs was arrested for burglary on Sunday,” said Phillips in a post on his X account.

Tuscaloosa County Jail records show former Tide defensive lineman and Kansas City Chief Isaiah Buggs was arrested for burglary on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/HkqZAWqPgh — Ryan Phillips (@JournoRyan) June 16, 2024

According to Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office records, Buggs was released on $5,000 bond.

Buggs is already facing legal issues, having been charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty last month. Animal control officers reportedly found a gray and white pit bull and a black Rottweiler on a screened-in back porch without food or access to water.

The former Alabama Crimson Tide standout hopes to stick with Kansas City after stops with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions. Buggs remains listed on the Chiefs’ 90-man roster after signing a futures deal in February.

