Chiefs DL coach Joe Cullen discusses George Karlaftis’ recent surge in sacks

The 2022 rookie class has played a significant role in the success of the Kansas City Chiefs this season. Players on both sides of the ball have been featured in game-changing moments as the coaching staff shows trust in critical situations.

George Karlaftis was a high draft pick out of Purdue for his heralded ability to pressure the quarterback. He has recently shown this skill, securing a sack in three consecutive games and sparking the defense. He appears to be adjusting to the pro level, but still has a lot left to learn and achieve.

Chiefs defensive line coach Joe Cullen spoke about Karlaftis’ recent hot streak during his conversation with reporters on Thursday.

“Well, I think as you look at earlier in the year, George (Karlaftis) was getting near the quarterback,” said Cullen. “He was getting close, and sometimes the pressure aspect of it, the hits, those will all start turning into sacks, and then there’s been a lot where he’s missed, where he’s had them in the grass. The first play of the game last week, he had (Broncos QB) Russell Wilson right around the waist. Now that’s not easy. It’s a lot easier me standing here saying you’re going to get that done. But just continuing to get better every week, and I always have said this, the hardest thing to do when you’re coming into this week is rush the passer – right away.”

Karlaftis now has three straight games with a sack after securing only a half-sack in his first 11 games. He’s building positive momentum before the postseason, giving the Chiefs another consistent presence rushing the passer. Cullen explained further the impact of extra opportunities comparing Karlaftis’ progress to his veteran all-pro defensive linemen.

“You know Frank (Clark) and Chris (Jones) were talking about it with George,” said Cullen. “Both of those guys – Chris didn’t start his first year; he was a situational player. Frank didn’t start his first year; he was a situational player. So, we’ve thrown a lot at George. He’s handled it well. I just think he’s going to continue to get better and especially this last stretch.”

The continued growth of Karlaftis’ role in the defense is essential for this postseason run and his place on the team moving forward. As the familiar veterans are aging, the youth on the roster must be ready to take on more and more responsibility.

