Chiefs DL Chris Jones on Bills QB Josh Allen: ‘He’s a warrior’

Going up against Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is always a challenge for defenses, and the Kansas City Chiefs have had difficulties containing the 27-year-old signal-caller in recent matchups against him.

While addressing the media on Wednesday, star defensive tackle Chris Jones expounded on the challenges that Allen will present to Kansas City’s defense during the Chiefs’ divisional matchup against Buffalo on Sunday.

“He’s a warrior,” Jones told reporters. “You look at the plays he made last time we played them; he was going out of bounds and ended up throwing a 40-yarder running out of bounds off his back leg, He’s tough to bring down, a couple of times we had him wrapped up, and he still got rid of the ball. His competitiveness within his game, he can make any throw. He has a big arm.”

The veteran lineman also made it clear that believes the roster assembled around Allen makes the task of slowing down Buffalo’s offense even more difficult.

“He also has talent around him,” Jones continued. “Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, [James] Cook, who has become a vital part of their offense later on here. I think they have been playing really well together.”

The last time these two teams played each other, the Chiefs held Stefon Diggs to 24 yards on four receptions, but Allen was still able to make the back-breaking plays when it mattered the most.

Kansas City’s defense will get a boost this time around with Nick Bolton back in the fold. Bolton missed the week 14 matchup against the Bills with a dislocated wrist.

