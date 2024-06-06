Chiefs DL BJ Thompson stable after going into cardiac arrest in team meeting

Scariest of times for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Super Bowl champions were having team meetings on Thursday when defensive lineman BJ Thompson had a seizure and went into cardiac arrest.

Thompson was stabilized and taken to a hospital via ambulance.

The team canceled all activities for the remainder of the day.

#Chiefs DL BJ Thompson is in stable condition after suffering a seizure and going into cardiac arrest during a meeting this morning, per source. A fifth-round pick in 2023 out of Stephen F. Austin, Thompson appeared in one game as a rookie for the Super Bowl champs. https://t.co/aGTzMF7F7H — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 6, 2024

Thompson began his college career at Baylor before transferring to Stephen F. Austin in 2019.