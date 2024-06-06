Advertisement

Chiefs DL BJ Thompson stable after going into cardiac arrest in team meeting

barry werner
·1 min read

Scariest of times for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Super Bowl champions were having team meetings on Thursday when defensive lineman BJ Thompson had a seizure and went into cardiac arrest.

Thompson was stabilized and taken to a hospital via ambulance.

The team canceled all activities for the remainder of the day.

Thompson began his college career at Baylor before transferring to Stephen F. Austin in 2019.