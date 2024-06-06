Chiefs DL B.J. Thompson is in stable condition after going into cardiac arrest

Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman B.J. Thompson was revealed as the player taken to the hospital before Thursday’s practice. The 25-year-old, after having a seizure and going into cardiac arrest, was taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance from the Chiefs practice facility.

“The Chiefs player who was taken to the hospital today was defensive end B.J. Thompson,” posted ESPN’s Adam Teicher on his X account. “a fifth-round draft pick last year, according to a source.”

The Chiefs player who was taken to the hospital today was defensive end B.J. Thompson, a fifth round draft pick last year, according to a source — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) June 6, 2024

Thompson was selected in the fifth round of the 2023 draft by Kansas City out of Stephen F. Austin. He played in the Week 18 season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers as a rookie, collecting two tackles. Thompson started his college career at Baylor, playing two years, recording 18 tackles and five sacks before transferring in 2019. At 6 ft 6, 243 pounds, he was a two-time First-team All-WAC in 2021 and 2022 while playing for the Lumberjacks.

The Chiefs canceled all team activities on Thursday in response to the medical emergency. The team is expected to resume OTA practice in front of media members on Friday.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire