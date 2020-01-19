Chiefs dig another big 1st-quarter hole against Titans

Last week, the Kansas City Chiefs fell into a stunning 24-0 hole in the first quarter against the Houston Texans before going on an equally stunning 51-7 run to close and win the game.

Sunday saw another slow start at home against the Tennessee Titans with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. The Titans opened up the game with a field goal on their first drive. Their defense responded by forcing a three-and-out on Kansas City’s first possession.

Henry scores first touchdown

There was no field goal for Tennessee on its next possession. After an apparent Bashaud Breeland interception of Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill was overruled after the ball hit the ground, Tennessee took full advantage, completing a nine-play, 58-yard drive with a touchdown run by workhorse running back Derrick Henry.

The Titans posted 106 yards of offense Sunday before the Chiefs logged their first. (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Titans rack up for 106 yards

All of a sudden the Chiefs were staring at another double-digit deficit at home in the first quarter of a playoff game in a dominant start from the Titans that saw them pile up 106 yards of offense before the Chiefs notched their first.

A 10-point deficit isn’t reason to panic for Kansas City, which responded with a touchdown drive on its next possession to cut Tennessee’s lead to 10-7.

But the Titans — with a stout defense and a ball-control offense led by Henry — made an opening statement that they wouldn’t be walked over by the heavily favored Chiefs.

