Chiefs desperately trying to get mileage out of Raiders bus victory lap

The Chiefs have lost one game this season. That game was at home to the rival Raiders — where the Raiders hadn’t won in seven years. Those same Chiefs have newly minted Super Bowl rings on their fingers with the league’s best offense coming off a bye facing a Raiders defense that has been missing ten players from practice this week due to COVID-19 quarantines.

And yet… they feel the need to do this:

Ready to take down the house 🎰 pic.twitter.com/gHUpWivMfx — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 20, 2020

Yes, that’s an entire minute-long hype video about the Raiders supposedly taking a victory bus lap around the stadium following their win over the Chiefs back in week five.

This week Chiefs’ head coach Andy Reid made a subtle dig at the Raiders this week when he said victory laps are not their style and the Chiefs let their play do the talking. I guess he means when they’re not tweeting about letting their play doing the talking and putting together entire hype videos about it.

Jon Gruden had a different take. The video captured a bit from Gruden’s Monday conference call on which he said this whole thing is “ridiculous” followed by “Next question.” But the obviously annoyed Gruden had more to say than that.

“I mean, you can find the smart-aleck bus driver in Kansas City who made some snide comments when we got on the bus, maybe that’s why we drove around the stadium – just to tick him off,” said Gruden. “This is ridiculous. Next question.”

The whole thing sounds so oddly contrived. The Chiefs make a big deal about what is at most a harmless celebration by a team that just shook an enormous monkey off their back. Then spend all week being passive-aggressive about their supposed moral superiority while literally doing the opposite of “letting their play do the talking.”

It’s just so strange. And kinda pathetic, if we’re being honest.