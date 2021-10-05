Chiefs designate Willie Gay to return from injured reserve

The Chiefs designated linebacker Willie Gay to return from injured reserve.

The team placed Gay on the reserve list Sept. 2 as he worked his way back from turf toe. He was eligible to return to practice last week but apparently wasn’t ready.

The designation now opens a 21-day window for Gay to participate in practice before the Chiefs are required to make a decision on whether to activate him to the 53-player roster. They can activate him at any point in the next 21 days.

Gay, a second-round choice in 2020, had 39 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble while starting eight of the 16 regular-season games he played as a rookie. He did not play in the postseason.

The Chiefs have Nick Bolton, Darius Harris, Anthony Hitchens, Ben Niemann and Dorian O'Daniel at the position on their active roster.

