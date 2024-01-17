Chiefs designate Skyy Moore to return from IR

Skyy Moore will be back on the practice field for the Chiefs as they prepare for their divisional-round matchup with the Bills.

Kansas City has designated Moore to return from injured reserve and his 21-day practice window will begin on Wednesday, head coach Andy Reid told reporters in his Wednesday press conference.

Moore has not played since the Week 15 win over the Patriots, which he had to exit due to some knee swelling.

A second-round pick in the 2022 draft, Moore did not progress to a higher level in 2023. He caught just 21 passes for 244 yards with one touchdown in 14 regular-season games. His role had been reduced before suffering his knee injury. He had received just three targets in his last three games, making one catch for 5 yards in the Dec. 3 loss to Green Bay.

Reid also noted that defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (elbow) and linebacker Cam Jones (chest) would not practice on Wednesday. Receiver Kadarus Toney is expected to practice after he was inactive for Saturday’s wild-card victory over the Dolphins.

The Chiefs will issue their first injury report of the week later on Wednesday.