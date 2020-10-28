Chiefs designate rookie DE Mike Danna to return from injured reserve

The Kansas City Chiefs will bring back another player from injured reserve soon.

According to the NFL’s official transaction report, the Chiefs have designated rookie DE Mike Danna to return from injured reserve. That means the 21-day practice window for Danna has opened and the team now has that period to activate Danna to the 53-man roster. The team just went through this process with Khalen Saunders and if he’s any indication, Danna could officially return to the roster as early as Saturday. That’d mean he’d be available to play in Week 8 vs. the New York Jets.

Danna was placed on injured reserve on October 10th with a hamstring injury suffered during the Chiefs’ Week 4 game against the Patriots. He’s been on the list for three weeks now, which means he’s officially allowed to return by NFL rule.

He’ll be the second player to return for the Chiefs this season. In the past, that’d mark the end of players returning from injured reserve. This season, teams are allowed to bring back an unlimited number of players from injured reserve due to COVID-19.

The fifth-round rookie draft pick had been a standout player prior to his injury. Danna recorded seven combined tackles, one sack, and one tackle for loss in a rotational role for Kansas City. If he’s fully healthy, Danna should see even more action with Alex Okafor being placed on the injured reserve list for the Chiefs last week.

