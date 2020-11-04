Chiefs designate rookie CB L’Jarius Sneed to return from injured reserve

One of the most impressive rookies for the Kansas City Chiefs has made his first step toward returning to the field on Wednesday.

According to the NFL’s official transaction report, the Chiefs have designated rookie CB L’Jarius Sneed to return from injured reserve. The rules for injured reserve have changed during the 2020 season, allowing teams to return an unlimited number of players. Kansas City has already returned two players so far this season, making Sneed the third.

Sneed was placed on injured reserve after fracturing his collarbone in Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens. The designation to return from injured reserve means that Sneed will have a 21-day practice window. During that time the team will have to decide whether to activate him to the 53-man roster or leave him on injured reserve.

The team recently went through this process with DT Khalen Saunders and DE Mike Danna. If those two players are any indication, Sneed could officially return to the roster as early as Saturday. Both of those players were activated from injured reserve in their first week back to practice. That’d mean that Sneed would be available to play in Week 9 vs. the Carolina Panthers.

Sneed started off the season hot, leading the league in interceptions (2) through the first two weeks of the 2020 season. He was injured while diving to make a play on what would have been his third pick of the year. The ball-hawking corner would join a secondary that is a bit more crowded with Bashaud Breeland having returned from suspension and the emergence of second-year CB Rashad Fenton. Knowing the Chiefs, they’ll find a way to get the talented rookie involved despite the logjam in the secondary.

