Chiefs designate LB Willie Gay Jr. to return from injured reserve

The Kansas City Chiefs have officially designated LB Willie Gay Jr. to return from injured reserve according to the NFL’s official transaction wire.

Gay has been on injured reserve since the beginning of the season dealing with a turf toe injury. Chiefs HC Andy Reid suggested on Monday that there was a chance that Gay would be designated to return from injured reserve this week. He was eligible to return from injured reserve beginning last week, but wasn’t quite ready to return to practice.

A return designation doesn’t necessarily mean that Gay will play in Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills. All this truly does is open up a 21-day window for Gay to participate in practice with the team. He was already spotted back working on the sideline with trainers during practice last week, indicating he was close to making his return to action.

At any point during the 21-day window, the Chiefs can opt to officially activate Gay from the injured reserve list. At that point they’d need to make room for him on the 53-man roster, but right now he still doesn’t count against the active roster.

This is a good sign that Gay is trending toward healthy, though. It’s paramount that the team get him back on the field, given their lack of range and athleticism at the linebacker position. His presence could really help a struggling defense find their identity.

List