The Chiefs have designated tight end Deon Yelder to return from injured reserve.

Yelder went onto the IR list earlier this month with a groin injury.

He will become eligible to play Sunday if the Chiefs activate him back to the active roster by Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.

He caught seven passes for 36 yards in 14 games in 2020. Yelder played 194 offensive snaps and 89 on special teams.

Yelder has spent three seasons with the team.

In his first two seasons, Yelder played 12 games with one start and caught three passes for 50 yards.

Yelder played all three postseason games in 2019, catching one pass for 11 yards against Houston in the divisional round.

Chiefs designate Deon Yelder to return from injured reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk