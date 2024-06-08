Chiefs DEs Karlaftis, Anudike-Uzomah using jiu-jitsu to prepare for season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two players on the Kansas City Chiefs defense are preparing for the upcoming season in a unique way.

Defensive ends George Karlaftis and Felix Anudike-Uzomah have been doing jiu-jitsu in the offseason with Chiefs legend Tamba Hali.

Karlaftis started doing Brazilian jiu-jitsu with Hali and instructor Dave Smarr last offseason and brought along Anudike-Uzomah, connecting him with Hali during this offseason.

“There was a connection. We all three started going. We got Master Dave out there doing jiu-jitsu, and it’s great. Get up early in the morning and go work on your stuff. That’s been great to do whenever we get a chance,” Karlaftis said.

According to Karlaftis, the training is paying off for FAU, as he’s already seeing improvements in his game.

“You can see the difference in how much improvement he’s made from year One to year two. He wants it and I think there’s great things ahead of him.”

“It’s been night and day,” Karlaftis said about Anudike-Uzomah. “Last year he was dealing with a couple things. To see him have a year of experience under his belt and an offseason and all that kind of stuff. He was a great addition, he is a great addition, and I think he’s going to be great for us this year.”

Karlaftis is no stranger to combat sports, so he took full advantage of the opportunity to improve his game through it.

“I grew up wrestling. I had a judo background a little bit growing up and stuff. So, jiu-jitsu, it really helps with a lot of different things. At the end of the day, it’s some exercise but it also teaches you about leverage. It teaches you about yourself really when you’re put in a defeated position and it humbles you too. I could go on and on but that’s at the core.”

If the jiu-jitsu training is any indication, then FAU can be expected to take a leap in his second season.

Karlaftis showed definitive improvements in his second season, adding 4.5 more sacks to the six he had during his rookie season. He and Chris Jones led the team with 10.5 sacks each.

FAU finished his rookie season with a half of a sack, one forced fumble, and two tackles for loss and will look to build on that in Year two.

