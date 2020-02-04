Chiefs' Derrick Nnadi celebrates Super Bowl by sponsoring dog shelter

It obviously wasn't the result 49ers fans were hoping for in Super Bowl LIV.

San Francisco got ahead by two scores in the fourth quarter, but a combination of miscues in play-calling and execution allowed the Kansas City Chiefs to rally back and get the 31-20 victory at Hard Rock Stadium.

One silver lining for 49ers fans: Chiefs players are using the victory to support a very worthy cause.

Kansas City defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi, in tandem with the Kansas City Pet Project, is sponsoring all the adoptions of dogs from the shelter.

"KC Pet Project cares for over 10,000 pets a year, so partnerships like this are so wonderful to help our pets find loving, forever homes. We're thrilled and honored that Derrick Nnadi chose to do this to help us save lives in Kansas City. Our community is on cloud nine following last night's win and this is such a heartwarming story to go along with this huge victory," KCPP Chief Communications Officer Tori Fugate said to NBC News.

Nnadi had four tackles including one for loss in Sunday's victory.

