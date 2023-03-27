Chiefs depth chart projection after initial waves of free agency

The Kansas City Chiefs won’t release their first unofficial depth chart for the offseason roster until we’re much closer to the preseason, so let’s project what it might look like so far.

Right now, the team has 61 total players under contract for the 2023 NFL season. In our projection, we’re taking a look at preseason depth charts from 2022 through the Super Bowl LVII depth chart to inform our decisions. The holdovers from the 2022 NFL season will have a big advantage. Key free agents and reserve/future signings who were with the team in the past will get a bump in our projection as well.

With all of that in mind, here is our projection for the offseason 90-man roster’s depth chart:

Offense

Pos. First Second Third Fourth Fifth QB Patrick Mahomes Shane Buechele Chris Oladokun RB Isiah Pacheco Clyde Edwards-Helaire La’Mical Perine FB None TE Travis Kelce Noah Gray Blake Bell Jody Fortson Matt Bushman, Kendall Blanton WR Skyy Moore Kadarius Toney Jerrion Ealy John Ross WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling Cornell Powell Ihmir Smith-Marsette Justyn Ross Ty Fryfogle LT Jawaan Taylor Prince Tega-Wanogho LG Joe Thuney Nick Allegretti C Creed Humphrey Austin Reiter RG Trey Smith Mike Caliendo RT Lucas Niang Darian Kinnard

Notes:

With 29 open roster spots, the Chiefs are still lacking depth at RB, OL and WR.

Shane Buechele now occupies the No. 2 QB spot previously filled by Chad Henne.

Isiah Pacheco earns the right to start over Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Tight end is virtually the same depth chart as the team had in Super Bowl LVII with Bushman & Blanton being the lone additions.

Skyy Moore moves up on the depth chart (he was second-string to Smith-Schuster last season). Cornell Powell gets the nod at the second team as one of the longest-tenured practice squad players. Jerrion Ealy and Ihmir Smith-Marsette take the third team initially. Justyn and John Ross will need to work their way up from fourth team and prove themselves.

Jawaan Taylor is the Chiefs’ new left tackle until the team says otherwise. Lucas Niang will get the first crack at right tackle.

I suspect that Darian Kinnard will end up as the team’s second-string right guard once the Chiefs make an addition at tackle in the draft.

Defense

Pos. First Second Third Fourth LDE Mike Danna Malik Herring Joshua Kaindoh LDT Derrick Nnadi Danny Shelton Phil Hoskins RDT Chris Jones Tershawn Wharton Byron Cowart RDE George Karlaftis Charles Omenihu Daniel Wise MLB Nick Bolton Drue Tranquil WLB Willie Gay Jr. Jack Cochrane SLB Leo Chenal Cole Christiansen LCB L’Jarius Sneed Joshua Williams Dicaprio Bootle RCB Trent McDuffie Jaylen Watson Nazeeh Johnson FS Justin Reid Mike Edwards SS Bryan Cook

Observations:

Mike Danna was listed opposite Frank Clark and ahead of George Karlaftis on the team’s Super Bowl LVII depth chart. I suspect Danna will start the season opposite Karlaftis with Charles Omenihu serving more of a rotational role initially.

Tershawn Wharton returns to his role of backing up Chris Jones as he did on the preseason Week 1 depth chart. Danny Shelton slides into the role vacated by Khalen Saunders for the time being.

Daniel Wise has played both edge and defensive tackle. I think he’s a base end in Kansas City given his size.

I suspect Drue Tranquill will play the primary backup role to Nick Bolton and help get him off the field during certain sub-packages.

Not much in the way of changes at the cornerback depth chart outside of Dicaprio Bootle being added to the mix.

Justin Reid slides into the starting free safety spot w/ Juan Thornhill leaving. Bryan Cook takes over at strong safety. Mike Edwards plays double duty backing the two up until another addition is made. Remember, Nazeeh Johnson (college safety) has been playing cornerback since training camp.

Special teams

Pos. First Second Third Fourth P Tommy Townsend K Harrison Butker LS James Winchester H Tommy Townsend PR Kadarius Toney Skyy Moore Justyn Ross KR Isiah Pacheco Skyy Moore Jerrion Ealy

Observations:

I suspect some additions will be made to reinforce the return specialist positions with each of Toney, Moore and Pacheco due for bigger roles in 2023. For now, we’re listing Ross as a third-string punt returner (he returned punts in high school) and Ealy as a third-string kick returner (34 kick returns for over 800 yards and two touchdowns at Ole Miss).

