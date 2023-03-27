Chiefs depth chart projection after initial waves of free agency

The Kansas City Chiefs won’t release their first unofficial depth chart for the offseason roster until we’re much closer to the preseason, so let’s project what it might look like so far.

Right now, the team has 61 total players under contract for the 2023 NFL season. In our projection, we’re taking a look at preseason depth charts from 2022 through the Super Bowl LVII depth chart to inform our decisions. The holdovers from the 2022 NFL season will have a big advantage. Key free agents and reserve/future signings who were with the team in the past will get a bump in our projection as well.

With all of that in mind, here is our projection for the offseason 90-man roster’s depth chart:

Offense

Pos.

First

Second

Third

Fourth

Fifth

QB

Patrick Mahomes

Shane Buechele

Chris Oladokun

RB

Isiah Pacheco

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

La’Mical Perine

FB

None

TE

Travis Kelce

Noah Gray

Blake Bell

Jody Fortson

Matt Bushman, Kendall Blanton

WR

Skyy Moore

Kadarius Toney

Jerrion Ealy

John Ross

WR

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Cornell Powell

Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Justyn Ross

Ty Fryfogle

LT

Jawaan Taylor

Prince Tega-Wanogho

LG

Joe Thuney

Nick Allegretti

C

Creed Humphrey

Austin Reiter

RG

Trey Smith

Mike Caliendo

RT

Lucas Niang

Darian Kinnard

Notes:

  • With 29 open roster spots, the Chiefs are still lacking depth at RB, OL and WR.

  • Shane Buechele now occupies the No. 2 QB spot previously filled by Chad Henne.

  • Isiah Pacheco earns the right to start over Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

  • Tight end is virtually the same depth chart as the team had in Super Bowl LVII with Bushman & Blanton being the lone additions.

  • Skyy Moore moves up on the depth chart (he was second-string to Smith-Schuster last season). Cornell Powell gets the nod at the second team as one of the longest-tenured practice squad players. Jerrion Ealy and Ihmir Smith-Marsette take the third team initially. Justyn and John Ross will need to work their way up from fourth team and prove themselves.

  • Jawaan Taylor is the Chiefs’ new left tackle until the team says otherwise. Lucas Niang will get the first crack at right tackle.

  • I suspect that Darian Kinnard will end up as the team’s second-string right guard once the Chiefs make an addition at tackle in the draft.

Defense

Pos.

First

Second

Third

Fourth

LDE

Mike Danna

Malik Herring

Joshua Kaindoh

LDT

Derrick Nnadi

Danny Shelton

Phil Hoskins

RDT

Chris Jones

Tershawn Wharton

Byron Cowart

RDE

George Karlaftis

Charles Omenihu

Daniel Wise

MLB

Nick Bolton

Drue Tranquil

WLB

Willie Gay Jr.

Jack Cochrane

SLB

Leo Chenal

Cole Christiansen

LCB

L’Jarius Sneed

Joshua Williams

Dicaprio Bootle

RCB

Trent McDuffie

Jaylen Watson

Nazeeh Johnson

FS

Justin Reid

Mike Edwards

SS

Bryan Cook

Observations:

  • Mike Danna was listed opposite Frank Clark and ahead of George Karlaftis on the team’s Super Bowl LVII depth chart. I suspect Danna will start the season opposite Karlaftis with Charles Omenihu serving more of a rotational role initially.

  • Tershawn Wharton returns to his role of backing up Chris Jones as he did on the preseason Week 1 depth chart. Danny Shelton slides into the role vacated by Khalen Saunders for the time being.

  • Daniel Wise has played both edge and defensive tackle. I think he’s a base end in Kansas City given his size.

  • I suspect Drue Tranquill will play the primary backup role to Nick Bolton and help get him off the field during certain sub-packages.

  • Not much in the way of changes at the cornerback depth chart outside of Dicaprio Bootle being added to the mix.

  • Justin Reid slides into the starting free safety spot w/ Juan Thornhill leaving. Bryan Cook takes over at strong safety. Mike Edwards plays double duty backing the two up until another addition is made. Remember, Nazeeh Johnson (college safety) has been playing cornerback since training camp.

Special teams

Pos.

First

Second

Third

Fourth

P

Tommy Townsend

K

Harrison Butker

LS

James Winchester

H

Tommy Townsend

PR

Kadarius Toney

Skyy Moore

Justyn Ross

KR

Isiah Pacheco

Skyy Moore

Jerrion Ealy

Observations:

  • I suspect some additions will be made to reinforce the return specialist positions with each of Toney, Moore and Pacheco due for bigger roles in 2023. For now, we’re listing Ross as a third-string punt returner (he returned punts in high school) and Ealy as a third-string kick returner (34 kick returns for over 800 yards and two touchdowns at Ole Miss).

