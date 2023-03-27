Chiefs depth chart projection after initial waves of free agency
The Kansas City Chiefs won’t release their first unofficial depth chart for the offseason roster until we’re much closer to the preseason, so let’s project what it might look like so far.
Right now, the team has 61 total players under contract for the 2023 NFL season. In our projection, we’re taking a look at preseason depth charts from 2022 through the Super Bowl LVII depth chart to inform our decisions. The holdovers from the 2022 NFL season will have a big advantage. Key free agents and reserve/future signings who were with the team in the past will get a bump in our projection as well.
With all of that in mind, here is our projection for the offseason 90-man roster’s depth chart:
Offense
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Pos.
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Fifth
QB
Patrick Mahomes
Shane Buechele
Chris Oladokun
RB
Isiah Pacheco
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
La’Mical Perine
FB
None
TE
Travis Kelce
Noah Gray
Blake Bell
Jody Fortson
Matt Bushman, Kendall Blanton
WR
Skyy Moore
Kadarius Toney
Jerrion Ealy
John Ross
WR
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Cornell Powell
Ihmir Smith-Marsette
Justyn Ross
Ty Fryfogle
LT
Jawaan Taylor
Prince Tega-Wanogho
LG
Joe Thuney
Nick Allegretti
C
Creed Humphrey
Austin Reiter
RG
Trey Smith
Mike Caliendo
RT
Lucas Niang
Darian Kinnard
Notes:
With 29 open roster spots, the Chiefs are still lacking depth at RB, OL and WR.
Shane Buechele now occupies the No. 2 QB spot previously filled by Chad Henne.
Isiah Pacheco earns the right to start over Clyde Edwards-Helaire.
Tight end is virtually the same depth chart as the team had in Super Bowl LVII with Bushman & Blanton being the lone additions.
Skyy Moore moves up on the depth chart (he was second-string to Smith-Schuster last season). Cornell Powell gets the nod at the second team as one of the longest-tenured practice squad players. Jerrion Ealy and Ihmir Smith-Marsette take the third team initially. Justyn and John Ross will need to work their way up from fourth team and prove themselves.
Jawaan Taylor is the Chiefs’ new left tackle until the team says otherwise. Lucas Niang will get the first crack at right tackle.
I suspect that Darian Kinnard will end up as the team’s second-string right guard once the Chiefs make an addition at tackle in the draft.
Defense
David Eulitt/Getty Images
Pos.
First
Second
Third
Fourth
LDE
Mike Danna
Malik Herring
Joshua Kaindoh
LDT
Derrick Nnadi
Danny Shelton
Phil Hoskins
RDT
Chris Jones
Tershawn Wharton
Byron Cowart
RDE
George Karlaftis
Charles Omenihu
Daniel Wise
MLB
Nick Bolton
Drue Tranquil
WLB
Willie Gay Jr.
Jack Cochrane
SLB
Leo Chenal
Cole Christiansen
LCB
L’Jarius Sneed
Joshua Williams
Dicaprio Bootle
RCB
Trent McDuffie
Jaylen Watson
Nazeeh Johnson
FS
Justin Reid
Mike Edwards
SS
Bryan Cook
Observations:
Mike Danna was listed opposite Frank Clark and ahead of George Karlaftis on the team’s Super Bowl LVII depth chart. I suspect Danna will start the season opposite Karlaftis with Charles Omenihu serving more of a rotational role initially.
Tershawn Wharton returns to his role of backing up Chris Jones as he did on the preseason Week 1 depth chart. Danny Shelton slides into the role vacated by Khalen Saunders for the time being.
Daniel Wise has played both edge and defensive tackle. I think he’s a base end in Kansas City given his size.
I suspect Drue Tranquill will play the primary backup role to Nick Bolton and help get him off the field during certain sub-packages.
Not much in the way of changes at the cornerback depth chart outside of Dicaprio Bootle being added to the mix.
Justin Reid slides into the starting free safety spot w/ Juan Thornhill leaving. Bryan Cook takes over at strong safety. Mike Edwards plays double duty backing the two up until another addition is made. Remember, Nazeeh Johnson (college safety) has been playing cornerback since training camp.
Special teams
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Pos.
First
Second
Third
Fourth
P
Tommy Townsend
K
Harrison Butker
LS
James Winchester
H
Tommy Townsend
PR
Kadarius Toney
Skyy Moore
Justyn Ross
KR
Isiah Pacheco
Skyy Moore
Jerrion Ealy
Observations:
I suspect some additions will be made to reinforce the return specialist positions with each of Toney, Moore and Pacheco due for bigger roles in 2023. For now, we’re listing Ross as a third-string punt returner (he returned punts in high school) and Ealy as a third-string kick returner (34 kick returns for over 800 yards and two touchdowns at Ole Miss).