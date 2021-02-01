Chiefs’ Demarcus Robinson, Daniel Kilgore land on reserve/COVID-19 list

Not the way the Kansas City Chiefs wanted to start their Super Bowl LV week. However, the news is not as bad as it could have been. Demarcus Robinson and Daniel Kilgore were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.

This does not mean the wide receiver and backup center will miss Sunday’s NFL Championship at Raymond James Stadium.

“The NFL has done a great job with it, presenting different safety things for the players to stay as safe as possible,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “We’ve been hammering this point home forever. The problem is you’re fighting the invisible man. It just gets you when least expected, and we’re seeing that in everything. It’s an unfortunate thing.”

Still, Robinson and Kilgore have been deemed close contacts and not actually having COVID-19. They could play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers if they have five consecutive days of negative tests for the coronavirus.

“These guys were being as safe as they could be,” Reid said, “and we’ll just see how it goes. But the league has built-in rules and regulations, so we follow those, and it’ll all work out. It’ll all work out for them when it’s all said and done.”