Chiefs get defensive touchdown, but Rams answer to take back lead

The Chiefs and Rams have combined for more than 700 yards, but the defenses have provided big plays of their own.

Samson Ebukam has scored two touchdowns for the Rams, and Allen Bailey has scored one for the Chiefs.

Bailey scored on a 2-yard fumble return on a strip-sack by Justin Houston. It gave the Chiefs a 44-40 lead with 11:07 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Bailey also had a sack and a fumble recovery in the first half.

The Rams since have answered.

They drove 75 yards in six plays, with Jared Goff throwing a 7-yard touchdown to Gerald Everett. The Rams lead 47-44 with 9:38 remaining.