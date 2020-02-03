Chiefs defensive tackle pays all dog adoption fees at Kansas City shelter following Super Bowl win

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi has given Chiefs fans the perfect way to celebrate the team’s Super Bowl win: With a new dog!

Nnadi, 23, is celebrating life as a Super Bowl champ by paying off all dog adoption fees at KC Pet Project. Any dog up for adoption at the shelter by Feb. 2 can be adopted for free thanks to Nnadi.

Nnadi’s foundation has partnered with the KC Pet Project all season. Kansas City fans who want to jump on Nnadi’s offer can search for their new pups here.

A third-round pick by the Chiefs in 2018, Nnadi started every single game for the Chiefs this season. He picked up four tackles, including one that went for a loss, in the Super Bowl.

Following the Chiefs’ 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers, Nnadi laid down on the field and made a confetti angel.

