Chiefs defensive lineman arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, burglary in AL

Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs was arrested Sunday by the Tuscaloosa County (Alabama) Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of domestic violence and burglary, according to online jail records.

Buggs’ bond, according to the log, was set at $5,000. When contacted Sunday afternoon, the Chiefs had no comment on Buggs’ situation.

The 27-year-old Buggs joined the Chiefs in January of this year after being cut by the Detroit Lions. He remained on KC’s practice squad for the rest of the season but did not appear in any games.

In February, the Chiefs signed Buggs to a futures contract. The 6-3, 306-pound defensive tackle, who participated in the Chiefs’ mandatory mini-camp practices at the team facility late last week, played his final two college seasons at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

It’s the second time Buggs has had legal troubles this offseason. Two weeks ago, he was accused of animal cruelty in Tuscaloosa, according to a report from the Tuscaloosa Patch.

The Patch, citing civil documents it acquired in Tuscaloosa County District Court, said a petition stated a dog was found left on the back porch of Buggs’ Tuscaloosa home on March 28. The pit bull, according to The Patch’s documents, was “surrounded in feces, with no access to food or water.”

According to The Patch, while searching the residence Tuscaloosa Police and Animal Control also found a Rottweiler-mix dog in a metal cage without access to food or water.

The two dogs were seized by police and animal control, The Patch said, after being found “malnourished, emaciated and neglected.” The pit bull was later euthanized in April.

In a statement given to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Buggs’ agent, Trey Robinson, said then that the dogs in question did not belong to Buggs. Robinson said Buggs was unaware they were at his property.

Robinson said Buggs “vehemently denies the truthfulness” of the allegations against him; Robinson also stated the city of Tuscaloosa’s decision to file charges was an effort to “besmirch” Buggs’ name and reputation in an attempt to force him to close his “Kings Hookah Lounge” business in the city.

Buggs’ arrest Sunday only continued a tumultuous Chiefs offseason.

Receiver Rashee Rice faces eight charges after he admitted to being a driver in a recent high-speed crash on a Texas highway. Kicker Harrison Butker drew national attention following his comments during a commencement address at a Kansas Catholic college.

Also last month, Chiefs offensive linemen Wanya Morris and Chukwuebuka Godrick were arrested in Kansas and charged with possession of marijuana.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid was asked in late May whether he was frustrated with the number of off-field distractions in recent months.

“We don’t want those things, obviously, to happen. But things do happen, and you work through it,” Reid said then. “And my thing is, it’s important that you learn from it, and that you end it. So that’s important.”