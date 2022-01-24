Chiefs defense suffers big loss early as S Tyrann Mathieu suffers concussion

It's hard enough dealing with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen with a healthy defense.

The Kansas City Chiefs lost one of their best players in the first half of a divisional round playoff game on Sunday. Safety Tyrann Mathieu was diagnosed with a concussion and was ruled out for the game. That's a huge blow considering all that Mathieu does for the defense.

In the first quarter, Mathieu went low to tackle Allen on a run, and his teammate Jarran Reed inadvertently hit Mathieu in the head.

Tyrann Mathieu gets kicked in the head and is questionable to return pic.twitter.com/dCIrM7er3Y — alex (@highlghtheaven) January 24, 2022

The Chiefs defense improved tremendously over the second half of the season. The defense had a big challenge ahead of it facing Allen and the explosive Bills offense without Mathieu in the lineup.