Chiefs defense suffers big loss early as S Tyrann Mathieu suffers concussion
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Buffalo BillsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Kansas City ChiefsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
It's hard enough dealing with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen with a healthy defense.
The Kansas City Chiefs lost one of their best players in the first half of a divisional round playoff game on Sunday. Safety Tyrann Mathieu was diagnosed with a concussion and was ruled out for the game. That's a huge blow considering all that Mathieu does for the defense.
In the first quarter, Mathieu went low to tackle Allen on a run, and his teammate Jarran Reed inadvertently hit Mathieu in the head.
Tyrann Mathieu gets kicked in the head and is questionable to return pic.twitter.com/dCIrM7er3Y
— alex (@highlghtheaven) January 24, 2022
The Chiefs defense improved tremendously over the second half of the season. The defense had a big challenge ahead of it facing Allen and the explosive Bills offense without Mathieu in the lineup.