Chiefs defense suffers big loss early as S Tyrann Mathieu suffers concussion

Frank Schwab
It's hard enough dealing with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen with a healthy defense. 

The Kansas City Chiefs lost one of their best players in the first half of a divisional round playoff game on Sunday. Safety Tyrann Mathieu was diagnosed with a concussion and was ruled out for the game. That's a huge blow considering all that Mathieu does for the defense. 

In the first quarter, Mathieu went low to tackle Allen on a run, and his teammate Jarran Reed inadvertently hit Mathieu in the head. 

The Chiefs defense improved tremendously over the second half of the season. The defense had a big challenge ahead of it facing Allen and the explosive Bills offense without Mathieu in the lineup. 

Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) left Sunday&#39;s game with a concussion. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
