Chiefs defense smothers Titans after getting Butker field goal in OT

Barry Werner
The Kansas City Chiefs’ defense was as responsible for Sunday’s 20-17 overtime victory over the Tennessee Titans as Patrick Mahomes and the offense.

After Harrison Butker kicked a field goal in the extra period, the Chiefs’ defense swarmed rookie quarterback Malik Willis.

He was sacked twice and threw an incompletion on fourth-and-forever as the Chiefs closed out the victory.

The Titans had one first down in the second half and overtime and Willis was 5-of-16 for 80 yards in his second start.

Noah Gray helped out his QB on what turned out to be the drive that delivered the game-winning field goal.

Mahomes scrambled and threw the pass to the backup tight end who made a juggling catch.

Kansas City ran 91 plays in the game to Tennessee’s 48. The Chiefs had 41:28 in time of possession to 26:23 for the Titans.

Mahomes was 43 of 68 for 446 yards and a single TD pass.

