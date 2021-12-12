Chiefs' defense officially back, making them dangerous Super Bowl contenders again

First, it was the Kansas City Chiefs' defense that looked like their Achilles heel early this season. Then the offense struggled to a degree few thought possible with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback.

But in Sunday's 48-9 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, the Chiefs turned in the type of complete-game performance that should serve as a reminder: They absolutely remain Super Bowl contenders.

Perhaps they should be considered as one of the favorites. The 48 points were tied for the second-most scored by an NFL team this season. And the Chiefs now have allowed nine or fewer points in four of the past five games, including three straight.

The game got started quickly for the Chiefs, but there was even action pre-game. The Raiders decided to stage a team huddle on the Chiefs' logo well before kickoff, and fans were not too happy about it.

Whether or not that action served to motivate the Chiefs can be left for the Monday talk-radio pundits. Anyone watching the game saw what we did: that the Chiefs are a vastly better team now than the Raiders. (Just as they were three weeks ago in Las Vegas, a 41-14 Chiefs win.)

Even Josh Gordon got in on the Kansas City Chiefs' fun in a blowout victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Kansas City's defense set the tone quickly. As in, first-play-from-scrimmage quick.

On the Raiders' opening offensive play, running back Josh Jacobs was stripped by the Chiefs' Jarran Reed, and cornerback Mike Hughes ran it back 23 yards for a 7-0 lead before some of the Arrowhead crowd had even settled in.

Then the Chiefs' offense took the stage. After an opening-possession punt, Mahomes led four straight touchdown drives to close out the first half. One of them came on a short field, but the other three drives spanned 80, 80 and 62 yards.

Whatever midseason issues were plaguing the Chiefs' offense appear to be gone now. Maybe that changes against a top-tier defense, of which the Raiders are not one. But this game had all the earmarks of a vintage Chiefs offensive performance we've grown so accustomed to expecting.

Even a few hiccups — three sacks allowed, plus a so-so run game — can be excused when Mahomes is slinging it and Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce are doing their thing.

And really, Kelce was something of an afterthought in this game. Hill was spectacular, catching all four of his targets, which included a 38-yard conversion on 3rd and 17, but it was definitely a group effort. Part of the consternation with the Chiefs was that they tended to be too Hill- and Kelce-dependent, but Mecole Hardman, Darrel Williams and even Byron Pringle and Josh Gordon (first TD as a Chief) made notable contributions to the dominant win.

So dominant that we reached Chad Henne time midway through the fourth quarter.

The Chiefs' defense took care of business again

Let's make sure to give the defense its due. Really, this unit has been performing well for weeks now.

The Chiefs, Weeks 1-9: 27th in Defensive DVOA.



The Chiefs, Weeks 10-13: 2nd in Defensive DVOA behind only the Patriots. — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) December 12, 2021

Even better, third since Week 6 behind just New England and Dallas. — Aaron Schatz 🏈 (@FO_ASchatz) December 12, 2021

The Chiefs are now 6-0 since they traded a sixth-round pick to the Steelers for Melvin Ingram. Has there been a more impactful trade-deadline? For all of the noise made by the Rams' acquisition of Von Miller, Ingram has give the Chiefs' pass rush a tremendous boost.

Ingram split an early sack on Derek Carr, who was harassed most of the game. And whatever has happened to Frank Clark — who was a liability early in the season — has made a huge impact, too. He hit Carr four times in this game and also had half a sack. Chris Jones, who was able to kick back inside after the Ingram acquisition, is back to his All-Pro form.

The back end did its job, too. Hughes ha the early TD. Last week's hero, Daniel Sorensen, broke up a pass to Raiders tight end Foster Moreau, which was picked by Tyrann Mathieu. It felt like the barnstorming, playmaking Chiefs unit we saw most of last season.

Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow (13 catches) gave the Chiefs some fits. But Hughes stripped him — only the second lost fumble of Renfrow's career — and it was recovered by Mathieu.

You legitimately believed linebacker Willie Gay's anger when he threw up his hands after the Chiefs allowed a third-quarter touchdown. That made it 38-9, Chiefs. But Kansas City clearly wanted to hold the Raiders to three points. What a vast difference for a unit that allowed 29 or more points in their first five games of the season.

In the eight games since, they've allowed more than 17 points only once. Combine that with some of the best special teams in the NFL, and the formula is back. The Chiefs can beat anyone on their best day now. Again.