Is Chiefs defense better than a Mahomes-led offense? 'NFL GameDay Morning'
NFL Network's Kurt Warner and Steve Mariucci debate if the Kansas City Chiefs defense better than a Patrick Mahomes-led offense.
NFL Network's Kurt Warner and Steve Mariucci debate if the Kansas City Chiefs defense better than a Patrick Mahomes-led offense.
“If they give me the opportunity, I’m going to jump at it.”
Sauce Gardner weighed in on a controversial call against him.
The Chiefs could've covered the spread had Mahomes run into the end zone.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Chargers vs. Chiefs game.
The NFL has had quite enough of teams fighting with each other before games.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 7.
P.J. Walker took over Cleveland's offense on the next Browns possession.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals some very important findings that could help you to victory in Week 7.
Trying to figure out which games will pay the fantasy football bills in Week 7? Matt Harmon has you covered.
Ready to set your lineups for Week 7? Looking for last-minute help in season-long and DFS? Fantasy analyst Dalton Del Don has you covered.
Michael Penix Jr. had four turnovers in Washington's close win over Arizona State.
The Phillies got back to their winning ways in NLCS Game 5, taking a 3-2 series lead with dominant pitching and timely slugging.
Texas was able to escape Houston with a 31-24 win to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive.
It wasn’t pretty, but No. 3 Ohio State found a way to get the job done and stay undefeated with a 20-12 win over No. 7 Penn State.
The Trojans' College Football Playoff hopes are pretty much toast.
Tyrod Taylor is the anticipated starter, and the Giants elevated QB Tommy DeVito and from the practice squad.
Verstappen led all 19 laps of the race.
The 49ers are reportedly not considering IR after a CT scan revealed that Deebo Samuel had a hairline fracture in his shoulder.
Authorities brought Danny Serafini in after a two-year investigation.
UCF scored a TD with 1:16 to go.