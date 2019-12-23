Chiefs defeat Bears: 3 takeaways from a brutal loss to Patrick Mahomes

Three thoughts from Soldier Field after the Bears' 26-3 loss to Kansas City on Sunday night:

1. The Bears' offense needs to re-declare its major

There are only a select few days left in which we can properly enjoy the sweet irony of Nagy 202, so might as well hammer the analogy into the ground while there's time.

Tonight's numbers? Three points, 133 yards through the air and 101 yards on the ground.

At halftime, Mitch Trubisky had 78 total yards and David Montgomery had 17. The first time the Bears reached the Red Zone, 12 minutes into the third quarter, they ran four plays inside the Chiefs' five yard-line for one yard before turning it over on downs. Last time the offense looked so bad, Matt Nagy conveniently had a Trubisky hip-pointer to hide under.

What's the excuse tonight?

2. A silver lining? The Bears will have options at inside linebacker this offseason

Realistically, next Sunday is the last time that Danny Trevathan, Roquan Smith, Nick Kwiatkoski and Kevin Pierre-Louis will all be on the same roster together. The assumption heading into this season was that the Bears' deepest unit was the defensive line; it's funny how assuming things in Week 1 usually works out.

Smith isn't going anywhere, but the other three are all unrestricted free agents. Before the Week 10 win against the Lions, the most likely scenario seemed to be the Bears bringing Trevathan back while letting Kwiatkoski and Pierre-Louis test the open market.

Six games later, things look a whole lot different. Both Kwiatkoski and Pierre-Louis have thrived in starting roles, and both are now due for a far bigger pay raise than they were when the season started back in September.

The duo finished first (Pierre-Louis – 12) and second (Kwiatkoski – 11) in tackles against the Chiefs; KPL ended last week's game as the team-leader in tackles, and Kwiatkoski did the same against Dallas one week prior.

If KPL can clean up his play a bit – he was flagged on Sunday night for running into the punter for a second time this season – the Bears might have the replacement for Danny Trevathan already on the roster.

3. It's hard to worry about your opponent when you can't get out of your own way

The Bears needed about as damn-near-perfect of a performance as they've put together all year in order to beat the Chiefs, and instead they got … whatever that was. Aaron Lynch was flagged for his SEVENTH neutral zone/offsides penalty of the season, which is pretty wild considering he's played only 22 percent of the team's defensive snaps.

Kevin Pierre-Louis was called for running into the punter AGAIN, and AGAIN it led directly to a touchdown. There was also a (soft) roughing-the-passer call against Roy Robertson-Harris that gave the Chiefs 15 yards and a new set of downs at midfield.

This all happened *before* the Bears' last drive of the half, where, on 3rd-and-5, they committed a false start that forced them to burn their final timeout or risk a half-ending 10 second runoff. One incompletion later, with no timeouts left, they committed another false start and the clock ran off anyway.

What a way to end the season!

