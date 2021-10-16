Chiefs CB Rashad Fenton fined for taunting Bills WR Stefon Diggs
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The NFL has issued a fine to #Chiefs CB Rashad Fenton for allegedly taunting #Bills WR Stefon Diggs. | from @EdEastonJr
The NFL has issued a fine to #Chiefs CB Rashad Fenton for allegedly taunting #Bills WR Stefon Diggs. | from @EdEastonJr
Social media and video have made it impossible for the Buffalo Bills to forget their last game against the Tennessee Titans. Derrick Henry stiff-arming Bills cornerback Josh Norman off his feet through the air literally was everywhere as a highlight, gif or meme. “We get reminded every time I see highlights,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said of that now infamous play.
When the Titans and Bills last met in 2020, Derrick Henry produced an iconic, furious stiff arm on cornerback Josh Norman that will forever be a part of the running back’s highlights. It doesn’t matter that the play didn’t count due to offsetting penalties, no one is ever going to forget it. Henry will get [more]
The Packers announced a couple of roster moves ahead of Sunday’s game against the Bears. They downgraded tackle Dennis Kelly from doubtful to out with a back injury. Kelly is not making the trip to Chicago for the game. Kelly has only appeared on special teams this season. The Packers are hoping to have tackle [more]
What they’re saying nationally about Philadelphia Eagles trading Zach Ertz to Arizona Cardinals
“We have already begun work with Jackson county to improve pedestrian safety,” a Kansas City official said after a Chiefs fan was killed by two hit-and-run drivers near Arrowhead.
Reinforcements have arrived on the Patriots' offensive line, with tackle Isaiah Wynn and guard James Ferentz joining the team ahead of its game against the Cowboys.
New York Giants rookie WR Kadarius Toney was asked at practice on Friday if he's ready mentally to face off against a trash-talker like Los Angeles Rams CB Jalen Ramsey.
"He's a veteran player that gets it," #Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy said of RB Darrel Williams. | from @TheJohnDillon
Jon Gruden got what he deserved, there’s no question about that. However, did he deserve to get what he got at the specific moment that he got it? More importantly, did the Raiders deserve to have to endure the Gruden controversy during football season? It’s a fair question. It’s an important question. The timing of [more]
The Buccaneers are 5-1 after quarterback Tom Brady gave another impressive performance during a Week 6 road win over the Eagles. Here's how he fared, with stats and video highlights.
A true friend says, ‘I love you, but you were 10 kinds of wrong.’
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele, drew some attention Saturday by appearing to reference New England in a Twitter exchange.
There are some big names on the market as the 2021 NFL trade deadline nears. Heres everything to know ahead of the November 2nd, 4 p.m. ET deadline.
Aaron Rodgers respects the fans and the city, but would never play for this franchise.
What's next for the Philadelphia Eagles after trading Zach Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals?
Check out everything Steve Sarkisian told the media after Texas' loss to Oklahoma State.
Three prominent college football head coach positions are already open. Which ones could be next and how much would it cost to fire current coaches?
Ex-Jets HC Rex Ryan has some strong opinions on Patriots QB Mac Jones.
Oregon head coach Casey Martin underwent the procedure on his right leg earlier this week.
Tom Brady was being blocked after an interception, and got some unlikely help.