Chiefs declare Rashad Fenton questionable with back injury

Before the game even begins, the Chiefs have an injury concern in their secondary.

Kansas City announced cornerback Rashad Fenton is questionable to play with a back injury. Presumably, he sustained the ailment during pre-game warmups.

Last week, receiver Tyreek Hill sustained a heel injury before the game against the Broncos and played only 14 offensive snaps.

Fenton appeared in 14 games with eight starts this season, playing 60 percent of Kansas City’s defensive snaps. e recorded 49 tackles with seven passes defensed and a forced fumble.

Inactives for the Wild Card matchup between the Chiefs and Steelers are due just before the top of the hour.

