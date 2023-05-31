Chiefs dead cap: Frank Clark accounts for $7.6 million

The Kansas City Chiefs are paying for one of the worst contracts of the past four seasons.

Right now, the Chiefs rank near the bottom of the NFL in effective salary cap space, with around $650K available per Over The Cap. One of the reasons that their cap space is in such a poor spot is that they were unable to come to an agreement on a reworked deal with Frank Clark this offseason. Had they been able to accomplish that, it’s likely their dead money would have been less than $100K with seven players contributing to the pool.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The team is currently paying out $7.6 million in dead cap space after having released Clark back in March. They have a total of just over $7.7 million in dead cap space for the 2023 NFL season thus far. That might feel like a lot given how tight the Chiefs are against the salary cap, but comparatively speaking, it’s really a minuscule amount. Only five NFL teams have less dead cap than Kansas City as things currently stand. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers currently lead the NFL with a whopping $75.3 million in dead cap space according to Over The Cap.

The Chiefs’ dead money number could certainly increase as we get closer to the season and the team makes some more roster moves. Here’s the current breakdown of the eight players who currently account for dead money with the team in 2023:

Frank Clark: $7.6 million

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Nazeeh Johnson: $57K

Jack Cochrane: $16K

AP Photo/David Banks

Nasir Greer: $10K

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Jerrion Ealy: $6K

Mike Rose: $3K

Tayon Fleet-Davis: $2K

Mike Caliendo: $1K

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire