Chiefs DE Frank Clark suspended 2 games over weapons charges

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark has been suspended two games for a violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The violation stems from Clark's arrest on weapons charges in June 2021, when police officers reportedly found an uzi firearm sticking out of a duffel back in the backseat of his Lamborghini after they had pulled him over for a vehicle code violation. It was later reported Clark had also been arrested earlier that year after officers found a loaded rifle and handgun in the car.

Prosecutors hit Clark with a felony possession of an assault weapon charge, which carries a maximum sentence of three years, but Clark ended up pleading to two counts of misdemeanor possession of an assault weapon.

Clark, no stranger to ugly legal troubles, was sentenced to one year of probation and 40 hours of community service.

Frank Clark coming off big week for Chiefs

The Chiefs are on a bye this week, so Clark will miss Week 9's game against the Tennessee Titans and Week 10's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He is set to return in Week 11 in a divisional clash against the Los Angeles Chargers.

A three-time Pro Bowler with the Chiefs, the 29-year-old Clark had been coming off his best game of the season. He posted 1.5 sacks, a tackle for loss and a game-sealing safety in a 44-23 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

On the season, Clark has 3.0 sacks, 15 tackles and four tackles for loss in seven games.