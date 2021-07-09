Chiefs star Frank Clark facing 3 years in prison on felony weapon possession charge

Kansas City Chiefs star Frank Clark is facing up three years in prison after prosecutors formally charged him with felony possession of an assault weapon on Friday, according to TMZ.

The Pro Bowl defensive end was reportedly arrested last month after police officers allegedly spotted an Uzi submachine gun sticking out of a duffel bag in his Lamborghini during a routine traffic stop for a vehicle code violation.

Clark was initially arrested and booked in a Los Angeles County jail with a $35,000 bond, then released alongside the three other passengers of his car.

TMZ reports that Clark defended himself by claiming the gun did not belong to him but rather a member of his security team, though that didn't stop prosecutors from hitting him with a felony charge.

Clark reportedly has a hearing on the matter scheduled for next week. Meanwhile, Chiefs training camp is scheduled to begin July 28.

Frank Clark's legal issues continue

Off-the-field behavior has long been a concern with Frank Clark. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Soon after Clark's arrest was reported, the Kansas City Star uncovered that Clark had also been arrested in March on another gun charge. In this one, the California Highway Patrol allegedly found a loaded handgun and rifle in his car after pulling him over because his car lacked a front license plate.

Legal issues surrounding Clark are nothing new, as he entered the NFL in 2015 under a cloud of scrutiny due to a 2014 domestic battery arrest that got him kicked off the Michigan football team. Clark eventually pleaded guilty to a charge of disorderly conduct.

Clark also pleaded guilty to a felony home invasion charge after acknowledging he had stolen a laptop from a floormate in his dorm.

Clark is currently entering his seventh season as NFL player and his third with the Chiefs, with whom he has made the Pro Bowl in both 2019 and 2020 and won Super Bowl LIV. He signed a five-year, $105 million contract with $62.3 million guaranteed with the Chiefs after they acquired him from the Seattle Seahawks in 2019.

More from Yahoo Sports: