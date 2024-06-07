Advertisement

Chiefs DE BJ Thompson reportedly 'awake and responsive' after cardiac arrest

BJ Thompson, a backup defensive end, has a 'good' prognosis after Thursday's incident

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 19: BJ Thompson #53 of the Kansas City Chiefs walks off the field during a game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 19, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Getty Images)
The Kansas City Chiefs canceled team practice on Thursday after a player had a medical emergency.

Backup defensive end BJ Thompson had a seizure and went into cardiac arrest in a special teams meeting on Thursday, according to multiple reports. Thompson was transported by ambulance to the hospital and was in stable condition.

On Friday, the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Thompson's agent, Chris Turnage, said that Thompson is "awake and responsive."

The team quickly canceled practice and media availability on Thursday.

Thompson was selected by the Chiefs in the fifth round of the NFL Draft last year out of Stephen F. Austin and Baylor. He appeared in one game last season, largely on special teams, and made two tackles.

The Chiefs will finish OTA workouts this week. Mandatory minicamp is set to start on June 11 before official training camp kicks off in July.