Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo wins PFWA’s 2024 Paul ‘Dr. Z’ Zimmerman Award

Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has been honored by the Pro Football Writers of America, becoming the 25th assistant coach to win their Paul “Dr. Z” Zimmerman.

The Dr. Z Award is given for lifetime achievement as an NFL assistant coach. Spagnuolo shares the award with Tennessee Titans offensive line coach Bill Callahan.

Here’s a look at what the PFWA had to say about Spagnuolo and his career in their press release:

Spagnuolo completed his fifth season as the Chiefs defensive coordinator and 24th in the NFL in 2023. He has coordinated four Super Bowl champion teams, and he is the only coordinator in NFL history to win a Super Bowl with two different franchises (N.Y. Giants 2007; Kansas City 2019, 2022, 2023). His 2023 defensive unit ranked second in both points and yards allowed and held San Francisco’s offense down late in the Chiefs’ OT victory in Super Bowl LVIII. He was the defensive coordinator for the New York Giants (2015-17) and the Giants’ interim head coach for the final four weeks of the 2017 season. Spagnuolo began his NFL career with Philadelphia (1999-2006), followed by stints with the Giants (2007-08), St. Louis Rams (2009-11), New Orleans (2012) and Baltimore (2013-14) before returning to the Giants.

The Chiefs defense has emerged as one of the best units in the league since Spagnuolo before the 2019 season. The multiple-time Super Bowl champion hopes to accomplish another goal in 2024 as he seems the elusive three-peat.

