Chiefs’ DC Steve Spagnuolo talked to college coaches about how to defend read option, RPOs

Opposing teams around the NFL have made comments about the Eagles running a college-style offense, so Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spaguolo is going directly to the source.

While addressing the media during Super Bowl media sessions, the Super Bowl-winning defensive coach and former Philadelphia assistant admitted to previously talking to some college defensive coaches about how to slow down the RPO and read option.

#Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has said that he's talked to college coaches about how to defend the read option and the RPO game. Turns out Urban Meyer was one of those coaches. He talks about him and how the Eagles are a little different. pic.twitter.com/2hh9SwrK4c — PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) February 9, 2023

Spaguolo saw a less explosive version of this Eagles offense in 2021 when Kansas City secure a 42-30 victory over the Birds at Lincoln Financial Field.

Spagnuolo talked to then-Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer prior to the Buckeyes boss choosing to join the Jacksonville Jaguars for less than a full season.

“I was just trying to do research because I knew this kind of football was coming, and you wanted to be ahead of it. And now I think NFL coaches defensively are figuring out ways to at least slow it down,” Spagnuolo said Thursday.

The Eagles employ a version of the read option that involves All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts reading the opponent’s defensive end or SAM linebacker to determine whether he gives the ball to the running back or keeps it himself and runs the ball.

The run-pass option involves Hurts again reading a pass rusher or SAM linebacker to determine whether he gives to the running back or throws the ball.

Hurts will at times keep the football on designed run plays as well.

Philadelphia logged 450+ yards in the 2021 matchup and Jalen Hurts had his best game as a pro up to that point, logging a passer rating of 105.1 with 387 yards on 32-48 passing, and 2 touchdowns.

