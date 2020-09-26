Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo explains Willie Gay Jr.’s lack of playing time

When the Kansas City Chiefs added Willie Gay Jr. with the No. 63 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, fans expected that he’d add an infusion of athleticism to linebacker corp right away. His 4.46-second 40-yard dash and 39.5-inch vertical jump at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine made him one of the most athletic linebackers in the entire class.

The narrative surrounding Gay’s potential role within the K.C. defense was quickly defused when we learned he’d be working behind Damien Wilson at the SAM and BUCK linebacker positions. So far through two games, Gay Jr. has played just six defensive snaps due to brief injury absences by Wilson and Anthony Hitchens. Meanwhile, several Chiefs rookies like L’Jarius Sneed, Mike Danna and Tershawn Wharton have been getting a bounty of snaps for the defense.

On Friday, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo was asked about what Gay has to do to see more snaps.

“About Willie, we always have hopes of playing as many guys as we can,” Spagnuolo said. “Matt House does a great job with Willie, Matt and Britt (Reid). I think he’s progressed really well. You know, you have guys in there that are a little more experienced. The position that he plays, there are some adjustments that you have to go through. He’ll find his way in there. We’re hopeful to continue to add on plays and reps in practice and then find his way into the game.”

It doesn’t sound like Spagnuolo is anticipating a natural increase in defensive snaps for Gay anytime soon. He’ll have to earn it with what he’s able to show on the practice field. Otherwise, he’ll have to wait for an injury to see time on defense.

There was some thought that he could see a bigger role after Dorian O’Daniel had a day off from practice on Friday due to a knee injury. O’Daniel is someone who could spy Ravens QB Lamar Jackson in Week 3. O’Daniel was back at practice on Saturday according to The Athletic’s Nate Taylor. If O’Daniel were unable to go on Monday, it just doesn’t sound like Gay has the trust of the defensive coaching staff to take on that specific role.

Right now, it feels like Gay’s best chance at seeing the field and make an impact seems to be on special teams. Through two weeks he has 34 snaps on special teams and last week he had a punt deflection.

“Yeah, his job out there on that left end spot is to rush the slot first, make sure it’s not a fake and then rush the punter,” Chiefs ST coordinator Dave Toub told reporters on Friday. “The slot tried to cut him, so he knew he wasn’t going to go out for a pass, so he turned it into a rush immediately. When he rushed, he did a nice job of getting his hand on the ball. Now, he didn’t block it, it was more of a deflection. When the ball goes past the line of scrimmage, it’s a deflected punt, it’s still a live punt. I wish he would’ve gotten a little more of the ball and it would’ve stayed on the other side and considered a block. The effort was great, he caused a bad punt, they had a bad net on the play. It definitely was a positive play and good for him. He keeps getting better and better each week. Every week, every practice, he gets better and better.”

If you look at players like Ben Niemann and Dorian O’Daniel, who are both getting increased playing time in the defense, they have something in common. They both started with primary roles on special teams before seeing time on defense. That seems to be where the Chiefs get their linebackers developed and ready to play. If Gay can continue to make plays on special teams, he’ll be that much closer to finally seeing playing time on the defensive side of the ball.