Here’s what Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo expects of Frank Clark in return from suspension

Kansas City Chiefs DE Frank Clark has officially been reinstated from his two-game suspension. He was activated to the 53-man roster on Thursday when his roster exemption expired and the team placed Mecole Hardman on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Clark is tracking to play against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11, which will be his first game in three weeks. He last played in the Week 7 game against the San Francisco 49ers prior to the bye week. His suspension didn’t kick in until after the bye starting with the team’s Week 9 game against the Tennessee Titans.

Speaking to media members on Thursday, Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo spoke about what Clark’s return will bring to the defense.

“Yeah, we like Frank (Clark)’s juice,” Steve Spagnuolo said. “He gives us something off of the edge and I kind of thought that he was finding a groove before he hit the suspension. I just hope that he can get back into that.”

Clark recorded 1.5 sacks, two defensive stops and four total pressures back in Week 7, which was his best statistical performance all year. He did appear to be finding his groove, but after a few weeks off, he may need a bit of time to find that groove again. Spagnuolo, of course, is hopeful that it won’t take the veteran too long to find his way.

“Sometimes, you’ve got to knock a little rust off,” Spagnuolo said. “Hopefully there won’t be a lot of rust.”

