Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo: DB Nazeeh Johnson ‘earned’ first-team reps before injury

Defensive back Nazeeh Johnson was an early standout at the Kansas City Chiefs’ first week of training camp this year before tearing his ACL at practice over the weekend, effectively ending his 2023 season.

Johnson’s solid play didn’t go unnoticed, though, as Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo acknowledged the injured defensive back after Monday’s practice in his comments to the media after Monday’s rain-shortened practice.

“I’m really sad to see that happen [to] Nazeeh [Johnson],” Spagnuolo said. “He was really climbing. If you guys notice he was taking reps with the first group because he had earned it. He’s got a really good corner skill set. I mean, he played safety in college, but so hopefully, you know, we’ll pray he gets healthy real quick and gets back.”

Spagnuolo has plenty of options remaining in the secondary, but the loss of Johnson was clearly disappointing to the veteran coordinator, who seemed to have big plans in store for the rising young defender.

More News!

DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah talks learning Chiefs defense, transition to NFL from college

Raiders sign former Chiefs starter, Super Bowl champion Darius Harris

LB Drue Tranquill on Chiefs' culture: 'It’s hyper-competitive around here'

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire