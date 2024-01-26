Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo: Chris Oladokun is portraying Lamar Jackson at practice

The Kansas City Chiefs are one victory away from returning to the Super Bowl and a chance at winning back-to-back titles. The effort from everyone on the roster is essential to the team’s success, and it stretches well beyond the active players we see on game days.

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo knows the importance of slowing down Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson in the AFC Championship game.

On Thursday, he spoke with the media about working with Chiefs third-string quarterback Chris Oladokun as he is performing on the scout team against the defense, trying to replicate Jackson’s actions.

“He did it yesterday for us,” Spagnuolo explained. “I will say we’re fortunate that we have Chris (Oladokun). He did it last week for us. He was Josh Allen, and Blaine (Gabbert) did a little bit of it too, but you can’t simulate it.

“Even in practice, because you’re not tackling anybody, see, not finishing on a guy. But there are some things that we have talked about in how we should practice to prepare for him. And I think Chris gives us as good a look as we’re gonna get during the course of a practice week.”

Oladokun has spent the season as the Chiefs’ emergency option, primarily relegated to work on the practice squad. He showed well in preseason to earn a spot on the practice squad, and he continues to be a significant help in practice for Spagnuolo’s defense.

Jackson will likely be named league MVP after his incredible regular season. The efforts in practice from Oladokun will hopefully prove to be helpful in the tall task Kansas City’s defense faces on Sunday.

