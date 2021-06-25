Chiefs DB Tyrann Mathieu snubbed from PFF’s top-50 list

The folks at Pro Football Focus have debuted their 2021 top-50 NFL players list, featuring four Kansas City Chiefs players in the top-20. There is a vital member of the team that is noticeably absent from the list, though.

Tyrann Mathieu is known as one of the most effective and versatile defensive backs in the league. During last season, something this list heavily relies on for its ranking, Mathieu put on a clinic even by PFF’s own measurements. He recorded 56 solo tackles, 15 stops, 11 pressures, and six interceptions while allowing just a 71.3 passer rating on the season. He did so while lining up all over the field, playing 414 snaps in the slot, 399 in the box, 287 at free safety, 60 snaps on the defensive line, and 25 as a boundary corner.

Mathieu also only allowed a 65.2 reception percentage, with a 12.9 yard per reception average. He did allow four touchdowns on the season including one in the AFC title game and another Super Bowl LV. He could certainly do better in that category, but when you consider the positives to his style of play, you tend to brush off the occasional big play.

Overall, Mathieu posted a 67.0 grade on the 2020 season, with high-quality marks in run defense (75.9) and above-average marks in tackling (73.0). He posted just average marks in his pass rush grade (66.8) and his coverage grade (63.1). His defensive play helped propel the Chiefs to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances and that doesn’t seem to count for much here.

Mathieu has previously butt heads with Pro Football Focus over how they grade players. Namely, because there are a lot of intangibles that he brings to the table that simply can’t be measured. His leadership ability and his ability to act as a coach on the field are often overlooked. He’s also known as an energy-giver and the type of player who can help inspire a big play.

Don’t expect this oversight to get under Mathieu’s skin too much. It might not even be worth an eventually deleted tweet. You should expect him to take note as he looks to kick things up a notch heading into the 2021 NFL season.

